ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

NOW opened at $767.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.16 and a 200 day moving average of $673.40. The company has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $427.01 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

