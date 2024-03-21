ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $767.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $764.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $427.01 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,930,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

