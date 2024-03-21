SFL (NYSE:SFL) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

SFL Trading Up 2.7 %

SFL stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

SFL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SFL by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SFL by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

