Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down to $109.22

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.22, but opened at $104.33. Shake Shack shares last traded at $106.38, with a volume of 221,758 shares traded.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 235.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

