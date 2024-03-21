Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.50

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 116589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $966.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

