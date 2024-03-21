Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %
PG stock opened at $161.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
