Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.