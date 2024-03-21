SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 383,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,084 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $24.77.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

SMART Global Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock worth $323,897. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,387,000 after buying an additional 810,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 66.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after buying an additional 880,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

