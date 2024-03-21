Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 96,953 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snap Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
