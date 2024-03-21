Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 96,953 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

