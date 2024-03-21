Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 59,641 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $656,051.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,267,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

