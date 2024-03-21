SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 21,896,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 58,087,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

