Sologenic (SOLO) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $61.40 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic launched on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

