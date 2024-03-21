Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $190.90 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $190.90 million and approximately $0.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,865.63 or 0.99997052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00159358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00909033 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars.

