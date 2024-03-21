Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO Sells $77,825.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.78. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFST. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

