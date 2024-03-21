Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $254.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $77,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 108,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

