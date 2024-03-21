Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.35. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 656,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

