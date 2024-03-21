SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $72,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $202.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

