SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.6% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.01. 5,801,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

