SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.47

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.47 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 118732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

