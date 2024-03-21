SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.57

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 197328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

