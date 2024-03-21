SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $129.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

