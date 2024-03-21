SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $548.93

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $548.93 and last traded at $548.69, with a volume of 64125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.57 and its 200 day moving average is $485.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

