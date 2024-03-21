Spectral Medical (EDTXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.
Spectral Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.
About Spectral Medical
