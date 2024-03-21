Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPRO

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,643,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 86,161 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 98,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.