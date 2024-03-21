Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Shares of SRAD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.62. 209,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,015. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.