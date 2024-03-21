Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Jacob Scott Sells 16,602 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after buying an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

