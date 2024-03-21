Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Sells 359,979 Shares

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,015,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40.

On Thursday, March 14th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,912,316 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $1,701,961.24.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPRB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

