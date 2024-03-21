Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Sells 842,020 Shares of Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,968,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,912,316 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $1,701,961.24.
Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $8,681,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
