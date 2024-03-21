Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Sells 842,020 Shares of Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,968,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67.

On Thursday, March 14th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,912,316 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $1,701,961.24.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $8,681,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

