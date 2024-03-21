Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 5.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.66. 6,252,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,560. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

