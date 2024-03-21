Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $174.02 million and $10.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04374375 USD and is up 13.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $11,037,825.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

