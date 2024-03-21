Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.95 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-1.000 EPS.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.5 %

SCS opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Steelcase by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

