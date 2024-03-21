Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $11.99. Steelcase shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 271,051 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

