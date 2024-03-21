Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.2 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-1.000 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Up 1.5 %

Steelcase stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on SCS

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $4,916,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.