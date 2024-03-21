Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Kim Homenock Acquires 24,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) insider Kim Homenock purchased 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 161,989 shares in the company, valued at $298,059.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STEM opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

