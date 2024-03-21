Stifel Nicolaus Trims Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Target Price to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

TSE NEO opened at C$6.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$5.50 and a 12-month high of C$9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

