Stifel Nicolaus Trims Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Target Price to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials
In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.