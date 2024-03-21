StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Articles

