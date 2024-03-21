StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.95.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.