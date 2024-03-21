StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.57 on Monday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in WidePoint by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

