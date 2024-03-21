StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIFree Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Free Report)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.