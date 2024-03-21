StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

