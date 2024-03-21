StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 4.4 %

LITB stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.93. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

