StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TNXP
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 243,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.