StockNews.com Lowers Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

