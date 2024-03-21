StockNews.com Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $12.25 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

