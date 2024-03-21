STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $140.25 Million

STP (STPT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, STP has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $140.25 million and approximately $31.17 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00025857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,184.47 or 1.00165384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00157345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07027218 USD and is up 24.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $22,993,177.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

