Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $0.0248

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $247,677.33 and $15,994.21 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streakk has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02484768 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $38,030.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

