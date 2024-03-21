Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $41.10. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 104,697 shares traded.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after acquiring an additional 657,310 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 79,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
