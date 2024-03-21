Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.74

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 291.3% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $13.74 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006237 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,217.01 or 1.00041061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010799 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00157956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036091 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

