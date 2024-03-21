Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.09.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
SUM stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
