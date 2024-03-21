Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.42.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

SUI stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.