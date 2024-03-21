Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 786,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,499,000 after buying an additional 144,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,114. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

